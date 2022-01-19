Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BLFY opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73.

In other news, CEO James D. Nesci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $254,631.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.