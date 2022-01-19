Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Acquires $22,800.76 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $22,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLFY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 73,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

