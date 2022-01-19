Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.94

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 659580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

