Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 709,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 49,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOAC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

