BMO Capital Markets Boosts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded up 0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $939.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.52. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 10.90 and a 52 week high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

