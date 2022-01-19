BMO Capital Markets Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $448.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.57.

GS opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

