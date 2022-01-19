BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

