Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.85

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 1644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

BOWFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

