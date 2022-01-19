BoatPilot Token (NAVY) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,928.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One BoatPilot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoatPilot Token has a market capitalization of $30,929.61 and $7,928.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot

