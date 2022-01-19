Boeing (BA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boeing stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

