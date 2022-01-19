Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

BCC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

