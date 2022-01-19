Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Up 6.5%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.67. 4,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 247,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.