Bokf Na Invests $7.69 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

