Bokf Na Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

