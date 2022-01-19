BOMB Price Tops $1.03 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 91.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $923,277.12 and approximately $252,148.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.81 or 0.99878224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00091555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003445 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00618571 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,552 coins and its circulating supply is 894,764 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

