BonFi Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $525,434.11 and approximately $233,293.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.