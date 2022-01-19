Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00005924 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $148,479.13 and approximately $6,380.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

