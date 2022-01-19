Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 2,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 113,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

