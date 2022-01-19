Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,190. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.