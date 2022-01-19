BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

BP Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years. BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

BPMP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

