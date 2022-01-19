Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.66. 15,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, lowered their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

