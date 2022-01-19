BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth about $756,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LND stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

