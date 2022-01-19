Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.