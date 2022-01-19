Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.82

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 14993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $5,081,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $22,065,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

