Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) vs. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

83.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brightcove and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.01 -$5.81 million $0.17 56.82 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.03 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove.

Summary

Brightcove beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

