British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.31

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 10828913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

