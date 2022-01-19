Brixmor Property Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,365% compared to the average daily volume of 145 call options.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 2,852,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,124. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

