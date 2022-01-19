Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report $28.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

