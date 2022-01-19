Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

