Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $43.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

