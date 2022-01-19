Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $43.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.