Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.37 Million

Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce sales of $95.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $97.74 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,037,000 after buying an additional 118,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.