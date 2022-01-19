Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.30). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 874,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

