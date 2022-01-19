Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

