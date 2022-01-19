Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $153.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $537.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $541.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $734.41 million, with estimates ranging from $619.70 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $779,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

