Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

