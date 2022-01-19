Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $871.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

