Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Clarivate also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

CLVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $55,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $171,113,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

