Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 312,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,129. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

