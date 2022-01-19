Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MTTR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 260,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,711,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 544,546 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.