Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $684,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,758 shares of company stock worth $18,641,343 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in OLO by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. OLO has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.