Brokerages Expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to report $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.15 million to $196.24 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79. ON has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

