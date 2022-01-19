Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $1.37. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 266,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,809. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.