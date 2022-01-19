Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $4.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $19.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.91.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

