Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 426,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,773. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.