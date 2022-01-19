Brokers Offer Predictions for Siyata Mobile Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Siyata Mobile in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Siyata Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.