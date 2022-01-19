Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.