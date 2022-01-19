Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will post $134.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $578.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.