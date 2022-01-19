BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BRP stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

