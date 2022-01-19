BSCView Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $186,112.32 and approximately $829.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

