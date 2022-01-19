BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $4.78. BTCS shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 2,829,022 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.